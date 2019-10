TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Jones County is continuing to recover after being hit hard by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

NC Golden LEAF announced it will give a $31,433.50 grant to repair a waterline located under the Trent River.

Pollocksville received a $1,000,000 grant to support the elevation of sewer infrastructure, the relocation of the town hall and Trenton Missionary church got $50,000 for reconstruction.

Visit back later for more on how Jones County continues to recover from Hurricane Florence.