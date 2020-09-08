Online Originals: Jones Senior High School hits 100% graduation rate

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Jones Senior High School has hit a 100% graduation rate for the class of 2020. That means all Jones County Seniors graduated.

That is an increase from last years 94.01%.

“We try to plant that seed, water it and it will grow.” Tod Morgan, Jones Senior H.S. Principal

Tod Morgan, Jones Senior High School Principal, says its like “winning a national championship.”

COURTESY: JONES SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

2020 Jones County Teacher of the Year Suddona Murrell, has the same excitement.

“Just as a teacher in general you want to keep it at the forefront of the students’ minds you’re here to graduate and take it to the next level. You’re here to become academically successful.” Suddona Murrell, 2020 teacher of the year

Now school leaders say it is time to continue to inspire the classes that come after to achieve the same thing and other rural counties in North Carolina.

“I feel like were setting a mark that other rural counties can emulate as well.” Tod Morgan, Jones Senior H.S. Principal