Online Originals: Keeping Animals Safe in the Heat

If you have a pet, then you know this heatwave has been hard on them too. How can we make sure that our furry friends aren’t overheating in this weather?

Panting, seizures, excessive drooling, weakness, elevated body temperature, and heavy panting are just some of the important signs that animals might show when experiencing heat-related issues.



“The best thing to do is get them seen by a veterinarian as soon as possible so they can be assessed for their organ function and get them on fluids for their hydration.” – Dr. Anne Eldridge, Pitt County Animal Hospital Veterinarian

If a dog primarily lives outside, outdoor shelters aren’t always enough. If they are made of plastic, then they could potentially be just as hot if not hotter than outdoor temperatures. Also, water is important too. Even though owners might put water outside for their pet, the water can get hot or knocked over, leading to dehydration.

Available dog at the Pitt County Animal Shelter

On a warm day if you see a car that’s locked, turned off, and has an animal inside; it’s important to take down the make, model, and license plate. If you find any other information, document this too. Then, contact either your local police or animal control. In cars, it can become 19 to 20 degrees warmer than outdoor temperatures when turned off, so it’s important to act quickly.

For more animal heat safety tips, click here.