Online Originals: Kinetic Pediatric Therapy Clinic showcases new expansion

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) Kinetic Pediatric Therapy Clinic in Greenville held an open house for the public to showcase the new expansion of their facility.

The Kinetic Pediatric Therapy Clinic works will children of all ages in areas of speech, physical, occupational, feeding, sensory, and aquatic therapy.

The clinic had been working in an 800 square ft. facility.

Now they expanded to nearly 4,000 square ft.

Mayor P.J. Connelly, members of the public, and workers at the clinic showed up to celebrate and check out the new space.

With vibrant colorful walls, stickers, fun activities, games, new equipment, and more space, the clinic hopes to bring in more kids.

Caroline Massengale is part of East Carolina University’s Speech Pathology Masters Program and works at the clinic for her internship.

Massengale says with the expansion, the clinic can take more children patients on at one time.

Speech Pathologist Angela Fornville also works at the clinic. She says space, and added rooms allow them to change the rooms around to cater to a specific child’s needs.

They are also able to change the rooms around to cater to different age groups.

Massengale says it’s amazing working with kids, and her favorite part is seeing them take the tools you’ve given them and they use them to become individuals and to thrive.