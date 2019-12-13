Online Originals: Kinston and Lenoir County Parks and Recreation winter Special Olympics

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston and Lenoir County Parks and Recreation hosted their annual winter Special Olympics Friday at the community center.

Over 170 students from elementary to high school got to improve their basketball skills, which also can be used off the court.

“You have to depend in each other in basketball, there are 5 people on a team, you have to pass, you have to communicate, you have to work together.” Corey Povar, Director of Kinston and Lenoir County Parks and Recreation.

9 in 50 children in the United States have a disability or chronic health problem, according to research by URMC.

Participating in sports can boost confidence, improve relationships and help manage weight.

“You can do it in the classroom, right but a lot of special needs kids have trouble with the sitting still, focusing and so sports is a great way to be active, run around and express yourself.” Corey Povar, Director of Kinston and Lenoir County Parks and Recreation

