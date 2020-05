KINSTON, N.C.(WNCT) Families are especially struggling during the pandemic.

Kinston Kares, a local Nonprofit wants to give back.

They take donations for clothes, furniture, and other household items to give back to those in need.

They focus mainly on children and giving them clothing and other necessities.

To donate to their organization you can head to their Facebook page “Kinston Kares Children and families donation center”.