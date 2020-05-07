Online Originals: Kinston National Day of Prayer

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Today, May 7, is National Day of Prayer.

Kinston usually holds this event at the Grainger Baseball Stadium, however, due to COVID-19, the stadium has been closed.

Organizers refused to let this stop them from hosting this spiritual community event.

People gathered, while social distancing of course, in the parking lot of Grainger Stadium to pray, praise, and give thanks to God.

The event normally lasts an hour, but this year…it went well over.

Organizer Brenda McLamore says it’s because the Holy Spirit took control.

This years event will be something to remember.

To watch the FULL Facebook Live Prayer Service: https://www.facebook.com/brenda.s.mclamore#

(If you have trouble with the link…you can head over to the Facebook page of event organizer “Brenda Starr McLamore”).