Online Originals: Landlords, tenants may see relief once COVID stimulus bill passes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s $25 billion set aside for rental assistance and a one month extension on the Centers for Disease Control’s eviction moratorium. This might keep many tenants from being put out of their homes, but landlords are also asking how they may benefit from any stimulus relief.

We’re busier now than we ever have been, I think a couple weeks ago we were breaking records at our call center, we were getting over a thousand calls a day, and most of them were for eviction cases. Isaac Sturgill, attorney for Legal Aid of North Carolina

Sturgill said the latest federal stimulus package from the federal government isn’t perfect.

“I’ve heard some theories that this package Congress is getting ready to vote on (Monday) is seen as a step in the right direction or a stop-gap measure to get us through the end of the year or at least into January,” Sturgill said.

Sturgill believes it could help save lives during the pandemic.

There are more and more studies that come out between the coorelation of deaths from coronavirus and evictions. Isaac Sturgill, attorney

A report from UCLA researchers estimates there were 15,000 excess COVID-19 cases and 300 excess deaths in North Carolina due to evictions from March through early September. Nationally, that same study found about 10,000 COVID deaths linked to evictions.

“It’s not just bad for the family, it’s bad for the community as a whole, it’s bad for the community’s health,” Sturgill said.

Legal advocates say evictions lead to more people placed into already crowded homeless shelters, tent cities or even into other people’s homes. It’s a temporary fix until they get back on their feet.

The CDC notes multi-generational households are also at increased risk for COVID cases. Many people who are evicted end up moving back with their parents or with friends and family.

One of the biggest critiques I have heard from landlords is, ‘We understand this is a pandemic, but why is the burden all on us? Like where is our relief?’ Isaac Sturgill, attorney

Some of that relief is also included in the latest economic package. Landlords could benefit from a $300 unemployment benefit, expected to last until March. Another boost would be a $600 stimulus check for each qualifying adult and $600 per child. There will also be some money fueled into the Paycheck Protection Program and grants to help small businesses.

Sturgill said this stimulus package is some good news that can help landlords and tenants.

“Congress is stepping up and has some assistance coming forward, so to the extent that they can be patient, there may be a win-win solution for everybody,” Sturgill said.

Nine On Your Side reached out to multiple property managers and landlords. Some did not want to comment and some did not call back.

