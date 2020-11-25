Online Originals: Board of Education member honored for his years of service

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Everyone has a Jasper Barfield story. Now, 9 On Your Side is telling that story to everyone.

Jasper Barfield is retiring from the Greene County Board of Education. He’s served as a member for 36 years. The state recently recognized his service by giving him the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award.

That’s an honor reserved for people who have made significant contributions to the state for their service. Other recipients of the honor include Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan. State Sen. Don Davis presented Barfield with the award for his years of service.

Barfield has lived through segregation, an experience he said that’s motivated his decisions while serving on the Board of Education.

We used to have to go in the back door and ride in the back of the bus, and stuff like that was … that’s just the way it was at the time. And it didn’t, for some reason, make me angry, but for some reason, God had to use me because I never hated people. Jasper Barfield

His last day as a board member was this past Monday. Greene County Schools Superintendent Patrick Miller said Barfield’s wisdom won’t be forgotten.

Barfield said there’s still a lot of work to be done to ensure equal access to education.

Besides serving on the board, he’s also known in the community for being a loving husband and father.

