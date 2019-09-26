Online Originals: LCPS job shadow day

Lenoir County Public Schools (LCPS) and their Career and Technical Education (CTE) program inaugurated their monthly job shadow program today.

Over two dozen students from LCPS got the opportunity to shadow 13 different businesses in the Kinston area.

9 On Your Side caught up with three of the students this morning.

One student shadowed a dental hygienist and two shadowed the marketing director at Chick-Fil-A’s corporate office.

Dental Hygienist:

Macy West is a junior at South Lenoir High School. Her Health Science 2 class is related to her potential career. She wants to follow in her grandmothers footsteps and is interested in being a dental hygienist.

“When I first started high school I was trying to figure out what I really wanted to be,” said West. “And then I started thinking and I was like, my grandma was a dental hygienist an my aunt was a dental hygienist and I thought I might as well carry on the family tradition.”

West had the opportunity to view X-rays being taken, patients teeth being cleaned, and was taught for certain things to look for in a patients mouth.







West thinks job shadowing is an important part of learning about a career.

“It lets you see what they do and what you’ll be doing on a day to day basis,” said West.

Marketing Director:

Two freshmen from North Lenoir High School, Jackson Britt and Caleb Murphery, visited the Chick-Fil-A corporate office in Kinston and shadowed marketing director, Wendi Howard.

The duo got a tour of the facility, assembled a box for ‘Win-it Wednesday’ (a social media promotion), posted to those social media pages and learned some behind the scenes info about the Chick-Fil-A One app.

“We posted on the @cfa_ktown instagram page a box with various goodies whether it be gift cards or a little stuffed cow,” said Britt. “You can win it by following the prompt and commenting your favorite feature about the Chick-Fil-A app.”

Britt decided on Chick-Fil-A for job shadowing because he says he potentially wants to be a franchise owner one day. Murphery wanted to learn the background info of the company because he says he wants to try and work there for a few years before college.

The owner of Chick-Fil-A Kinston, John McPhaul, stopped by to talk to the students and taught them about brand loyalty. He also told 9 On Your Side about how its part of Chick-Fil-A’s business model to develop future leaders.

“We employ a lot of young people…in all levels of their life and education,” said McPhaul. “In a job at Chick-Fil-A they’re learning team work skills and communication skills and leadership skills.”

Job Shadowing Overview:

The students seemed to enjoy their overall experiences with job shadowing.

They told 9 On Your Side they believe it was a positive experience.