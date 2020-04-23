Online Originals: Lenoir Community College ranked #2 in best online learning

Lenior County, N.C. (WNCT)- Lenoir Community College is ranked #2 among the nation’s best community colleges for online learning.

College Consensus released its rankings today.

The Lenoir County school offers 54 programs to traditional and non-traditional students.

“We’re certainly happy about that and our staff, how hard we’ve worked to kind of make our online offerings what they are. Online education is so much different than it was even two years ago; much less ten years ago,” said Dr. Rusty Hunt, Lenoir Community College President.

The Community College has associate programs in subjects like fine arts, science, and computer information systems.

Those programs allow for easy credit transfer to many universities.

“It’s not only the traditional degrees that we offer, but also within the degrees there are a lot of 3rd party degrees that are recognized in industry. Some are state credentialed and an opportunity for our students to take something valuable,” Dr. Hunt said.

The recognition comes weeks after the coronavirus forced Lenoir Community College to shift completely from in-person to online learning.

“It’s not just moving the course online, but it’s also moving the advising component online, the student service component online, all those components you don’t think about until you realize you don’t have them face to face,” Hunt added.