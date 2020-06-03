Online Originals: Lenoir Community College’s president announces plans for the fall semester

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenoir Community College’s President says students will have the option of synchronous learning in the fall.

That means they’ll have the choice of returning to campus for in-person classes or use remote learning.

“I think folks need to feel safe when coming back to campus, and obviously that’s going to be a big part of what we’re hyping and promoting to our students,” said Dr. Rusty Hunt, Lenoir Community College President.

The college will have new safety guidelines in place.

“They’ll be screenings for students before they come in for temperature checks. They have temperature checks and a list of questions that they have to ask like if they come on the campus and participate,” Hunt said.

Synchronous learning will be for students taking general ed courses like English and Psychology.

Professors will resume their normal roles.

“The faculty will still be sitting in the classroom here on campus just like normal,” Hunt added.

Doctor Rusty hunt says students needing more one-on-one help can use online tutorials. that would be a bonus for students with time conflicts.

“They may be working during the day and need tutoring at night,” Hunt added.

To learn more about Lenoir Community College’s fall semester visit:https://www.lenoircc.edu/