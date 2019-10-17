Online Originals: Lenoir County provides reduced rabies vaccines for pets

Five Lenoir County Veterinary offices participated in an all-day Rabies Vaccination Clinic.

The vaccines were half the usual price at $8.00 per pet, and walk-ins were welcomed too.

A Veterinarian nurse taking a dog back to the exam room.

Countryview, Five Oaks, Northside, Riverbank, and Faithful Friends all opened their doors to owners and their pets.

The hope is that people take advantage of cheaper vaccinations so that their pets stay healthy.

Magnolia (above) and Whitney (below) are both available for adoption at the Countryview Animal Hospital in Lenoir County, which is part of the reduced rabies vaccination clinic.

Although most domesticated pets aren’t affected by rabies, Lenoir County has had more than two cases of wildlife rabies reported in 2019.

Countryview Animal Hospital in Lenoir had multiple animals come to their Vaccination Clinic due to the reduced pricing.

Countryview also has multiple animals up for adoption.

Magnolia is a long-haired kitten who was found inside the hood of a car.

Whitney is an older poodle mix who was abandoned and run over by a car.

She was immediately taken to the animal hospital by a good Samaritan.

Regardless of their past situations, both animals are now healthy and ready for their forever homes.