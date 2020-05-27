Online Originals: Lenoir County Public Schools accepts remote learning surveys

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Lenoir County Public Schools is asking students and parents to share their views on the district’s switch to remote learning because of the coronavirus.

School leaders hope to get 100% participation with the survey.

So far 500 parents and 1,400 students have given input.

“The purpose of this remote learning survey is to gather feedback from our families, and their experiences and also their needs at it relates to our remote learning,” said Melissa Lynch, Digital learning coordinator.

Digital learning coordinator Melissa Lynch hopes to find out how effective teachers and students communicated outside of the traditional classroom setting.

“The initial data that we selected, shows us that more than 86% of our students engaged in remote learning online during this time,” Lynch said.

Administrators will be taking surveys through June 5.

Parents and students can find them on the district’s website or its social media pages.

“We would love for all of our parents and all of our students to participate, but any information or feedback we get will be wonderful and utilized,” Lynch added.

To access survey visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_9SDE64c8FdmePMO2iUKTgvsbqEayajk/view.