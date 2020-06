BULL HEAD,N.C.(WNCT) After a fire destroyed the Leventon Church last year right before Easter, the Congregation was left without a physical House of Worship.

Now after a year, construction has begun down the road from the original site for a new building.

The church was originally built in 1868 by free slaves. The building has lived through 154 years of legacy and hardship.

By the end of October a new church will be completed for the community to enjoy as a staple again.