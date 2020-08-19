Online Originals: Libraries are in demand

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Libraries across the country shut down when the pandemic first hit. But now, they’re slowly adapting to the new normal.

Greg Needham is the Director of Sheppard Memorial Library. He says libraries, although limited due to COVID-19 precautions, are seeing an increase in demand. That’s because a good book can provide people with a much-needed break.

“That’s the escape, you know. Fiction is something that makes you, just sends your mind somewhere else. I think that’s the best, healthy thing right now. Greg Needham, Director of Libraries

Libraries across the state are adjusting to fulfill the COVID-19 safety guidelines. Sheppard Memorial Library in Downtown Greenville is only allowing 10 in people at a time. It’s also having patrons wear masks, closed public meeting rooms, and is not allowing children under the age of 12 inside. Although there are limitations in place, people are still seeking out library services. The programs have gone virtual, and eBook and eMaterial circulation have doubled.

Their most popular program, Children’s Library Storytime, has increased in participation. That’s because people can just open up their device and tune-in at a more convenient location, such as their homes.

Needham also says they’re preparing for the next re-opening phase.

“We have been spacing out the computers so that when we are able to offer public computing access again, that will be in Governor Phase Three, when people use computers they’ll be at least six feet apart. Greg Needham, Director of Public Libraries

If you’re interested in learning more about the online programs, visit https://sheppardlibrary.org/