Online Originals: Life of Military Children Art Exhibit in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Bank of the Arts in New Bern, North Carolina has a new kind of exhibit.

It’s called “Through the Lens”.

It looks into the lives of military children, told in their own words, and images.

The art gallery partnered with Craven County Public Schools to work with military children in the area, allowing them to express themselves.

The group hired a professional photographer and writer to help the children depict their lives in creative ways,

The results were beautiful.

The display was originally scheduled to be held in April during Military Children Celebration month. But COVID-19 put those plans on hold.

Now the gallery is using this opportunity to showcase military children and give a look into their daily lives.

The display will be up until the end of June.

Organizers hope to continue the program for April of next year.