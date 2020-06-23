Breaking News
Attention: WNCT/Channel 9 will be moving to a different frequency. Click here for more.
Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Online Originals: Life of Military Children Art Exhibit in New Bern

Online Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Bank of the Arts in New Bern, North Carolina has a new kind of exhibit.

It’s called “Through the Lens”.

It looks into the lives of military children, told in their own words, and images.

The art gallery partnered with Craven County Public Schools to work with military children in the area, allowing them to express themselves.

The group hired a professional photographer and writer to help the children depict their lives in creative ways,

The results were beautiful.

The display was originally scheduled to be held in April during Military Children Celebration month. But COVID-19 put those plans on hold.

Now the gallery is using this opportunity to showcase military children and give a look into their daily lives.

The display will be up until the end of June.

Organizers hope to continue the program for April of next year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV