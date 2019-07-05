Online Originals: Lightning safety

A tragic lightning strike in South Carolina left one dead and six others injured in on the Fourth of July.
Here are some tips to stay safe during a thunderstorm, according to the Center for Disease Control.
- The rule of thumb is when thunder roars…go indoors.
- Also, remember the 30-30 rule. If you see lightning, count to 30. If thunder roars before you get to 30, go inside. Stay indoors until at least 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder.
- If you don’t have access to shelter, crouch low to the ground with as little of your body touching the ground as possible.
- Do not take shelter under trees.
Even if you are indoors, that doesn’t necessarily mean you are protected. About one-third of lightning strike injuries occur indoors.
If you are indoors:
- Avoid water as lightning can travel through plumbing
- Avoid electronic equipment
- Avoid concrete walls and floors. Lightning can travel through any metal wires or bars in concrete walls or flooring.
