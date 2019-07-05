Online Originals: Lightning safety

A tragic lightning strike in South Carolina left one dead and six others injured in on the Fourth of July.

Here are some tips to stay safe during a thunderstorm, according to the Center for Disease Control.

The rule of thumb is when thunder roars…go indoors.

Also, remember the 30-30 rule. If you see lightning, count to 30. If thunder roars before you get to 30, go inside. Stay indoors until at least 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder.

If you don’t have access to shelter, crouch low to the ground with as little of your body touching the ground as possible.

Do not take shelter under trees.

Even if you are indoors, that doesn’t necessarily mean you are protected. About one-third of lightning strike injuries occur indoors.

If you are indoors:

Avoid water as lightning can travel through plumbing

Avoid electronic equipment

Avoid concrete walls and floors. Lightning can travel through any metal wires or bars in concrete walls or flooring.

