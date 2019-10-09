Online Originals: Lisa Kerby re-branding Greenville Engineering

Lisa Kirby’s recent election election as Greenville’s City Engineer is a successful promotion following her 17 year career with the City of Greenville.

She has served as senior engineer of the city since 2010, and this new opportunity has opened doors for her not only as a business woman, but as someone who has future plans to help better Greenville.

Along with a new engineer, the city has added a Department of Engineering, which Kirby will be head of as well. The department will manage transportation planning, traffic services, storm water and asset management, and land development in Greenville.

The creation of this department was decided in effort to meet priorities and initiatives that are of interest to the City Council.