Online Originals: The Little Willie Center feeds those in need for Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT)

The Little Willie Center in Greenville is giving back this Thanksgiving to community members in need.

For the last 23 years, the Center has dedicated volunteer hours and donations to feeding more than 500 locals during Thanksgiving.

This project is their busiest of the year.

Prior to Thanksgiving, volunteers hand out turkeys or hams to around 150 families, along with trimmings to help with creating the holiday meal.

On the actual day of Thanksgiving, hot meals and desserts are served to about 400 individuals at the Center.

Those who attend are usually disabled, homeless, far from family, or don’t have the ability to make their own meals.

The Little Willie website states, “No matter the shape of the economy there will always be a holiday of thanks and giving.”

If you’d like to donate or volunteer your time at the Center, click here to learn more.

Their next project is the Christmas Give-A-Way, where there will be a Christmas Dinner and donations to community members in need of warm clothes.

You can learn more here.