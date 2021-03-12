Online Originals: Live music slowly playing out in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Live musicians had to figure out a way to making a living in isolation. Some have played music on live streams, but that hasn’t been as supportive income from music halls.

Now, with more people getting vaccines and places like bars opening back up after lockdown restrictions, musicians are ready to play in front of a crowd.

McKenzie Shelton is one of those musicians. She’s a folk artist from Greenville. Shelton says right now the artist scene is in a weird state of flux, but they’re adapting to everyone’s comfort level.



“If you want to come in person, that’s your prerogative, you can. If you prefer to stay home, since im playing Molly’s Community Café, order some food, some kombucha, something and get it to go, and enjoy the show from your house.” McKenzie Shelton

Shelton says not a lot of COVID relief has gone to artists, and encourages people to know their local art community.

She’s playing at Molly’s Community Cafe in Uptown Greenville Friday night. For live musicians like Shelton, COVID has impacted her livelihood. While many musicians have adapted by playing for live streams, it’s not nearly enough from music venues.

Nine On Your Side also talked with Pitt County Arts Council about the local art scene.

Artists often rely on in person events like music halls or galleries to make a living. But COVID shut down many of those places.

Sarah Lazure from Pitt County Arts Council says they’ve helped artists with funding, but many still face economic challenges. and had to get creative with online transaction platforms like Venmo.

The Arts Council has opened up their gallery with CDC restrictions to support selling artwork. And shares music events to help musicians. Lazure says it’s these artist’s work, that helps people during hard times.

Molly’s Community Café says they’re opening up their space for live events. Co-owner Jimmy Williams says it was a push from the local community that prompted them to create a space for musicians.

===

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV