Online Originals: Lives of Purpose co-host Barbour’s Bike Ride

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Kirby Barbour is riding 400 miles across the state of North Carolina to represent Esteamed Coffee and a much larger cause.

Lives of Purpose’s Awaken Coffee, with the help of six other non-profit organizations, including Esteamed Coffee, Moji Coffee, Gabi’s Grounds, A Special Blend, 321 Coffee, and Special Pedals are teaming up to raise money for the shops.

All of the proceeds raised from the bike ride will be split between the seven shops.

Locally, Live’s of Purpose is a nonprofit organization with a mission ‘to employ individuals with various intellectual and developmental disabilities’.

As listed on their website, their goal is to operate Awaken Coffee, which will employ special needs baristas, cashiers, stock clerks and other positions where employees can learn their full potential.

All of the other locations have similar missions with one goal in mind: to employ individuals with disabilities.

Lives of Purpose is currently in the fundraising process and has set a goal to $300,000 to obtain by next year in order to open Awaken Coffee here in Greenville.

On Thursday, December 5, Barbour made a pit stop in Greenville hosted by Live’s of Purpose’s Awaken Coffee during their fundraising efforts.

This was one of the multiple stops he made during his five-day, 400-mile trek. He began on Tuesday, December 3 in Winston-Salem and will wrap up on Saturday, December 7 in Wilmington.

“It’s all about non-profits. We are trying to raise awareness for folks with disabilities and employment opportunities,” said Barbour during a rest stop. “It is an awesome way to raise awareness and split the proceeds.”

The route included the seven different non-profit organizations listed above as rest stops for Barbour.

If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.

Stay tuned for a full Online Original video about Barbour’s ride and Lives of Purpose.