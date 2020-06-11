Online Originals: Living Local in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C.(WNCT) 9OYS is kicking off our Living Local series for the summer with Beaufort County.

Beaufort County is full of rich local history, scientific finds, and gorgeous waterfront views and accessibility.

Visitors can enjoy hiking trails, historic walking tours, unique museums, fresh seafood, boating, and more.

Belhaven:

-Belhaven Museum.

-Museum currently Closed to to COVID-19 restrictions.

-Boating, fishing, fresh seafood.

-A “haven” for fisherman alike.

-Birthplace and burial place of Little Eva, singer of the 1962 hit “The Loco-Motion”. Her grave is located in the Belhaven “Black Bottom Cemetery”.

Pantego:

-The “Pantego Academy Historical Museum”. Built in 1874 as a school, it is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The museum is filled with historic items from the school and town.

-Museum may be currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Bath:

-Home of BlackBeard the Pirate.

-Oldest town in North Carolina, incorporated in 1705.

-Oldest standing and first built Episcopal Church in North Carolina.

-Old high school has been turned into an exhibit hall which rotated out historical items, like that of the Queen Anne’s Revenge.

-Boating and other water activies.

-The town has changed little since Colonial Times, everywhere you look is history.

Goose Creek State Park:

-Nestled between Bath and Washington.

-Camping, hiking, boating, swimming, wildlife, kayaking, and biking.

-Public access.

Washington:

-In 1776, the first city in America named after First President George Washington.

-Beautiful waterfront views with walking and public access.

-Sailing school, paddle boarding, kayaking, boating.

-Estuarium Museum. Only one of its kind in the World. Educational museum to showcase and explain the estuary system. Provides free boating rides to bring people around the sound.

-Museum is currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions and hopes to re-open by July.

-All small businesses, no commercial businesses in Downtown Washington.

-Self-guided Historic Walking Tours, provided by the Visitor Center.

-Waterfront restaurants.

-Current construction on Main Street to widen the sidewalk for visitors and make more of a market feel.

Chocowinity:

-Once home to Native Americans.

-The name Chocowinity, comes from the Native American word for “Fish from many waters”.

-Quiet and quaint town.

-Located just outside the hub of the town is an Extreme Action Park. Providing indoor rollerblading, go-kart racing, an arcade room, and refreshments.

-The park is currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions and plans to re-open June 26th.

Aurora

-Fishing.

-Water front access.

-Aurora Fossil Museum.

-Aurora is considered one of the most scientifically important areas on the East Coast for fossil excavation.

-Visitors can go into the Fossil Park and search for fossils themselves.

-Museum is currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions but are working on improvements and plan to re-open mid-July.