Online Originals: Living Local in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C.(WNCT) 9OYS is ‘Living Local’ again this Summer, taking you to locations all across the East where you and your family can visit. This week, we’re in Pitt County!

We got the chance to highlight some places to go, things to do, and locations where you can grab a bite to eat.

Our first stop was at the county’s seat– Greenville.

Greenville is home to just shy of 100,000 people. The city has many features including parks and recreation centers, walking trails, and more!

Mayor P.J. Connelly of Greenville joins us to explain some of the great aspects the city contributes to the East.

***

Pitt County is known for its ‘Brew & ‘Que’ Trail, filled with many popular restaurants, breweries, and barbeque joints. Sam Jones in Winterville and Skylight Inn in Ayden are two of the many popular ‘Que spots in town. Meanwhile, Pitt Street, Uptown, and Local Oak Brewery join the other local breweries of Pitt County around in fulfilling the community’s craft beer needs.

***

If you are looking for a place to escape the outdoors, check out the Historical Grifton Museum located in Grifton, North Carolina.

The building not only features the history of the town itself but branches out with artifacts from around the world.

***

Finally, if you are looking for a place to fulfill your sweet-tooth, direct yourself to Ayden– home of the Simply Natural Creamery.

People are invited to come to take a tour to get a full understanding of what goes on at the creamery. You are able to ride on a wagon, see the baby calves, and experience what life is like on the farm.

Check out the details of some of these top spots in Pitt County in the video above only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.