Online Originals: Local care facility prepares for COVID vaccine distribution

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, blood samples from volunteers participating in the National Institutes of Health-funded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine third phase clinical trail wait to be processed in a lab￼ at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WCNT) – We’ve been talking about a COVID-19 vaccine for months. Now, North Carolina could get its first share of COVID-19 vaccines within days.

The FDA is meeting over the next couple of weeks to approve requests for two COVID vaccines; one from Moderna, and one from Pfizer. Both companies have claimed their vaccine is more that 90% effective in clinical trials.

Once approved by the FDA, distribution of the vaccines will begin immediately.

The CDC has said the estimate having about 40 million dosages of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna by the end of the year. That means distribution must be done meticulously, to ensure high risk groups receive all of the dosages they need before the rest of the public.

The states have been tasked with deciding distribution plans and who will receive the first batches.

The CDC has recommended that the first wave of the vaccine be given to the 21 million health care workers as well as the 3 million elderly people living mostly in nursing care residents and long-term care facilities. Many states have already set distribution plans in place that adhere to the CDC’s recommendation.

With extreme storage and maintenance requirements, what are these facilities doing to get ready to receive these vaccines?

Cypress Glen is a retirement community in Greenville, North Carolina. They have long-term care residents, and independent living residents. Executive Director Laurie Stallings says they’re on the list to be first in line to receive vaccines. And she’s preparing the facility for both types of their residents to get a shot.

“We have some plans in place about delivering the vaccine to our skilled nursing residents at bedside. And then setting up the clinic space for the independent living residents and what that space needs to look like” – Laurie Stalling Exec. Director Cypress Glen

However, it’s possible that independent living residents may not get that first round. Stalling’s says back in October they were sent a a questionnaire by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). They were asked to fill out how many residents they had as a priority, and she registered all 325. But like Cypress Glen, many facilities don’t yet know how many vaccines they will receive, and how many they are able to give out to patients in the first wave.

Many health care and long-term care facilities like Cypress Glen have trained staff on hand that can administer the shot to patients or residents. Stalling says they also already have the needed protective gear and space to safely administer the shot, so their nurses are ready to go.

The toughest aspect though, is storage of the vaccine until it is ready for use.

Stalling says facilities like theirs that will be receiving the first dose of vaccines can choose to manage the vaccine themselves, or opt for their pharmacy partner to manage it. Managers at Cypress Glen opted to have their pharmacy partner Omnicare manage the vaccine.

”We opted to use our pharmacy partner just because of all the type controls required to maintain the vaccine.” – Laurie Stalling Exec. Director Cypress Glen

Stalling says Cypress Glen has a meeting with Omnicare soon to discuss any recommendations or additional steps they need to take to prepare for the arrival of the vaccine.

Experts want to remind people that public distribution of the vaccine will not be available for months. And they do not yet know what that looks like.

And the vaccine requires more than one shot in each patient.