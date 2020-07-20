Online Originals: Local charities team up to give kids in need new back-to-school supplies, backpacks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Joy Soup Kitchen and the No Thanks Needed Charity, have teamed up to provide students in need with free school supplies for the fall.

COVID-19 has made finances more difficult for families. And with the school year just around the corner, many parents might not be able to provide their kids with new supplies.

Tom Quigley, Founder of No Thanks Needed and Chairman for Joy Soup Kitchen, wanted to make sure every child, is excited, and prepared for class.

Due to the pandemic, many of the groups donations went towards food insecurity the past few months, leaving budgets deflated.

But Quigley wouldn’t let kids who needed it, go to school empty handed.

So he reached into his own pocket, and bought 216 brand new backpacks for kids in the community.

Quigley said, last year they got 100 bags, and ran out quickly. So this year they had to go bigger in hopes to get one to everyone who wanted one.

They let the kids fill up their bags with one of everything on their back-to-school list.

This year, they will be giving out individual hand sanitizers and wet wipes to each child as well.

Quigley says he received an extremely generous donation of $1,200 to go towards buying all the supplies they will need.

For over 200 kids, they will surely need a lot.

WHEN? August 8th, 2020 10:30am- 1:00pm

WHERE? Joy Soup Kitchen Greenville, NC

WHAT? 1 free backpack per child, filled with school supplies, and sanitization supplies. Free meals will also be provided to whoever attends.

If you’d like to donate, volunteer, or attend the event, you can check out these pages.

Joy Soup Kitchen: https://m.facebook.com/joysoupkitchen/

No Thanks Needed: https://m.facebook.com/NoThanksNeeded/

You can also directly message Thomas Quigley.