Online Originals: Local children participate in creating a community “Unity” sculpture

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven Arts Council is proud to announce the creation of a community sculpture entitled “Unity.”

The twelve foot tall piece will be covered by area children with paper-mache to create a pair of clasping hands, symbolizing the strength and promise of the city when our citizens work together.

Craven Arts invites parents to sign up their children to help with the project during two hours shifts from 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm on August 4th, 6th, 8th, 11th, and 13th.

Materials and lunch will be provided to participants, along with interactive local storytellers.

Unity is a twelve foot tall sculpture with a rebar subframe that will be attached to two concrete pads for final display.

The representation of two hands represents the unity and strength of our community when working together, and draws from the imagery of the local “Unity” mural on Broad Street.

Just as the piece represents the strength of the community working together, Craven Arts is asking the community to help with the creation of the piece, a large work that would only be possible by working collectively.

The piece will later be painted and installed at a yet to be determined location once dry.

In order to maintain accordance with state directives on COVID-19, only six children will be scheduled per shift.