Online Originals: Local concerns about Early Voting

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Early Voting sites open October 15th, just a little over a week away.

Early voting sites give people another opportunity to cast their ballot.

Voting sites will open October 15th, the General Election will take place November 3rd.

With so much controversy this year surrounding the legitimacy of absentee ballots, early voting, and mail-in voting, 9OYS reached out to local residents for their opinion on early voting.

Many of the people 9OYS spoke with had concerns.

Gerardo Tinoco, a Greene County resident, said he is worried about his ballot being losses or tampered with before the election. So he wants to wait until Election Day to make sure his vote counts.

Tinoco’s concerns were shared by many.

Too much time between early voting dates and Election Day makes them weary to cast their vote early. For fear of what could go wrong.

9OYS also reached out to the Greene County Board of Elections, where we spoke with Election Director Trey Cash about these concerns.

Director Cash says he understands the concern, but there is nothing for residents to worry about. He says early voting sites are just as official and legitimate as those on Election Day.

“There are trained polling personnel waiting for every vote to be counted…”, he says.

Greene County has 2 early voting sites this year, that’s one more than last year.

Director Cash says this will allow more people to utilize one-stop voting, keep lines shorter, and allow for adequate social distancing practices.

If you have concerns about early voting, or questions about the voting process, reach out to your local Board of Elections, they are happy to answer any questions and ease people’s worries.

You can also check out your local Board of Elections for polling dates, times, and locations near you.