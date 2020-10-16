Online Originals: Local Cub Scout Pack teaches kids to build character during pandemic

(WNCT) Cub Scouts in Pack 340 are facing the challenges of the pandemic through leadership development and training.

Many restrictions are limiting what extra curricular organizations can do.

That leaves parents struggling between giving their kids the best childhood possible, while also keeping them safe.

Cub Master Frank Carson says leadership development and training should not take a pause during the pandemic.

In fact, organizations like Cub Scouts could teach kids how to rise to the challenges of the pandemic, and many other issues in life.

Scouting is also one of the only outlets kids have to step away from the virtual world.

“I think they have no other way to express this kind of energy, they’re in a school environment or they’re in the home and looking through the zoom.” Cub Master Frank Carson

Robert Snell is in Pack 340. He says he joined the scouts, just like his father. He does hybrid learning, meaning he’s in school one week and takes virtual classes another. He says he misses when classes were always in-person.

“It’s fun, being in person, and virtual it’s not so fun.” Robert Snell. Cub Scout

And Snell and his friends are excited about scouting.

It’s one of the activities outside of school where they’re able to interact with each other while doing hands-on activities like tent building.

Cub Master Carson says their ability to continue to do these activities, by the guidance of the East Carolina’s Council.

Although there’s restrictions, it doesn’t limit the fun.

We had an ice cream jamboree out here and socially distanced it. Every one of them wore plastic gloves and they wore their masks. And they created an ice cream sundae and we had all kinds of options you know, and all kinds of condiments to use, and they really had a great time. Cub Master Frank Carson

Cub Master Carson says his scouts will still be engaging in community outreach. They will be ringing bells for the Salvation Army this holiday season, as well as engage in a variety of other projects.