Online Originals: Local dentist office random acts of kindness

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Christmas Day has passed, and the year is almost over. One local business here in Greenville isn’t stopping at Christmas when it comes to giving. They want to continue spreading random acts of kindness throughout the community even after the holiday season is over.

Michels & Gauquie Dentistry in Greenville are dedicated to improving the lives of their patients, and the community. And they are no stranger to giving back. The staff at Michels & Gauquie have travelled all over the World, helping those in need with not only their dentistry skills, but also their kindness.

This year, is the second year for what the office calls “RACK’D”. It stands for Random Acts of Christmas Kindness. The around 30 staff members, including doctors, each chose a day out of the month of December as their day to give back. They say it’s a way to get everyone involved in the community.

“One of our employees put Sheetz gift cards on the gas pumps, so whenever someone went pump their gas they has a gift card right there, another person gave hot chocolate to the bell ringers.” Blair Burgwyn – Marketing & Front Desk Admin, Michels & Gauquie Dentistry

Other employees did things like stock up community pantry boxes, supporting our front-line workers with donuts and other treats, donating winter supplies to homeless shelters, and making sure people had a special present under the tree this year.

Blair Burgwyn’s act of kindness is still ongoing…on her day, she filled bags with fuzzy blankets and hand warmers, leaving them around town for the homeless in our area. She says she keeps a few extra in her car in case she sees someone in need.

Employees like Burgwyn, at Michels & Gauquie, say especially this year, they wanted to bring a little bit of happiness and joy into peoples lives.

The office’s “RACK’D” program goes until the end of December, but they will continue to spread random acts of kindness even after the month is over.