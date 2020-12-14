Online Originals: Local election expert breaks down electoral college process

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Presidential Electors across the country met on Monday to formally vote on the next President of the United States. Electors from all 50 states and the District of Columbia met to cast their ballots.

The Electoral College began as a product of compromise during the drafting of the Constitution. It was created to allow those who favored electing the president by popular vote and those who opposed letting the people choose their leader. Each now has a say in the outcome of the election.

Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory

Election officials concluded after the 2020 election that former Vice President Joe Biden would be president-elect or the next President of the United States. Biden beat President Trump with a final tally of 306-232 electoral votes. Biden reportedly beat Trump by more than 7 million votes overall.

Electoral college voting began at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Vermont started off the vote and gave their three electoral votes go to Biden. They also confirmed their popular vote with Biden leading Trump, 66% to 31%.

Tennessee followed, giving their 11 electoral votes to Trump. That result corresponds with the state’s popular vote, where Trump beat Biden 61% to 37%.

Although Trump and party members have been contesting the election results since November, election experts said it’s impossible for Trump to win this election.

He [Trump] can’t, it can’t happen. It can’t happen because the electors that were chosen were chosen very carefully by the parties. So when Joe Biden wins in a state like New York, where there was no dispute at all, Biden won very comfortably, so the Democratic Party in New York State was entitled to pick the state’s electors. And two of those electors are Bill and Hilary Clinton. Dr. Peter Francia – Political Scientist and Election Expert, East Carolina University

Although there is no way for Trump to win re-election, many experts, like Francia believe that he will contest the results again in January at the final 2020 presidential election session. In that case, the only thing that Congress can do is delay the finalized vote by a few hours. After that delay, Congress is required to count the votes as they are.

Hawaii will be the last state to cast its official vote. Once all votes are in, results will be sent to Washington to be tallied on January 6 during a joint session of Congress.

According to a press release from Biden’s team, the president-elect will address the nation in prime time Monday night with remarks focusing on the Electoral College certification, and, “the strength and resilience of our democracy.”

The last step, of course, is the inauguration. That ceremony takes place Wednesday, January 20, 2021.