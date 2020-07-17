Online Originals: Local family restaurant feels impact of COVID-19

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Grilling Buddies is one of Pollocksville’s only local restaurants on Main Street.

It was completely devastated by Hurricane Florence in 2018 and couldn’t re-open until this year in March, 2 weeks before COVID-19 hit.

Owner Eddie Jenkins says they are taking things day by day, but soon will need more revenue.

Since the coronavirus, the spot has only been using its “pick up” window for to go and ordering.

He says he can pay his wait staff and bills for the place, but that’s about it.

