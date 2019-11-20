Online Originals: Local Fire & Rescue Station holds Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser

For the third year in a row, Greenville’s Fire & Rescue department and Emerge Gallery & Art Center are working with the City of Greenville for the Annual Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser.

The event is held at the local Fire Station on Greene Street, where participants compete for title of best chili in Greenville.

Aside from chili, cornbread and banana pudding is available for purchase.

All chili proceeds go to United Way of Pitt County, an organization focused on building a stronger community.

Proceeds from the bowls made by Emerge artists go back into supporting local artists.