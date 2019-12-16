Online Originals: Local groups donate gifts, personal care items to Onslow County students in need

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Brass Pelican and members from the Tops Down Jeep Club delivered donated gifts to Dixon Middle School Monday morning.

For the third year, the two local groups came together to raise about $3,600 to sponsor five Onslow County families in need this holiday season.

Dixon Middle School students helped unload gifts, food and personal hygiene products for their classmates.

“We raise money and do the Christmas tree and all kinds of things in order to have presents, good and hygiene products for the families.” Jerry Hyde, Tops Down Beach Club

The five families include 18 children within the Onslow County School system.

“Everybody has been really generous, we get families and then we know how many kids are in each family, and the age of the kids in the families so then people just buy for the entire family.” Jerry Hyde, Tops Down Beach Club

Each child in a family will receive a jacket, two outfits, shoes and socks and 2-3 toy items.

For more on the story, click the video above only on wnct.com’s Online Originals!