Online Originals: Pitt County Special Olympics names new program coordinator

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The Pitt County division of Special Olympics in North Carolina has a new program coordinator!

Greenville’s, Brent Harpe, from the Drew Steele Center is taking on the new role.

I’ve been working really hard and I’m really passionate about working with people with disabilities. said Brent Harpe, New Program Director of Pitt County Special Olympics.

In his new position, Harpe will assist in recruiting, training and managing local volunteers. He will also be working to increase athlete participation and raise funds in support of the local program.

Currently, there are 450 athletes involved in Pitt County Special Olympics. Harpe plans to expand on that number.

To get involved in Special Olympic in Pitt County, visit SONC.net or email Brent Harpe at pitt@SONC.net.