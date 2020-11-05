Online Originals: Local organizations getting a head start on holiday assistance programs

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) The weather may not feel like it just yet, but we are nearing the holiday season.

But this years holiday season will be different for a lot of families than in years past.

Many people are still struggling from the ongoing effects of COVID-19.

Local programs have seen the need in their communities, and are getting a head start on the holiday season with their assistance programs.

Joy Soup Kitchen in Greenville has partnered up with the Pitt Street Brewing Company for a non-perishable food drive.

From now until November 16, you can drop off canned food, plastic tableware, and other non-perishable items.

And for every 2 items donated, you are entered into a raffle to win some exciting prizes.

Once collected, the items will go back to the soup kitchen and will be used to feed the hundreds of mouths that come through their doors every day, as well as being donated to families that the soup kitchen serves.

Thomas Quigley is the CEO of Joy and he says they’ve seen their crowd numbers double since the pandemic.

They are trying to feed every mouth they can.

He says they want to make sure every family has food on their table, especially for the upcoming holidays.

Another program is “Toys for Tots”.

Greene County Department of Social Services is partnering with the Marine Corps “Toys for Tots” program to help families in their area for Christmas.

Director of Greene Co. DSS, Angela Ellis says they wanted to get a head start on applications and donations because they know they need in the area has grown because of the pandemic and they wanted to give every and anyone who needed assistance for Christmas, the chance to get it.

You can donate unwrapped children’s toys or apply to receive toys for your family.

Applications are open until November 12, they can be found at Greene County DSS and on their website: https://www.greenecountync.gov/social-services

Gifts can be dropped off anytime at the Greene Co. office: 227 Kingold Blvd. Suite A. Snow Hill, NC.

Farmville is also doing an assistance program. Farmville EMS is doing a Christmas Assistance Program for families in need in their area.

You can apply for your family, or submit an application for a family you know in desperate need this season.

Applications: https://surveyheart.com/form/5fa0f8e22c93c90280173605?fbclid=IwAR37aHOXELEKZd3qI_mRRUxSeSbWSVnQsA9IEmg11DgBqJN-tXcvqxCFLOc#welcome