Online Originals: Local, pro cornhole player makes a name for himself

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Cornhole is on the rise and one of North Carolina’s very own is at the top!

Professional ACL (American Cornhole League) player, Frank Modlin holds the number one spot in the state of North Carolina.

Among the nation, he is ranked in the top 20.

Modlin began with what he thought was a casual backyard game of cornhole; the rest was history.

Much of his success is credited to the three to four hours of practice spent each day.

During that time, Modlin works on perfecting aspects of his game such as “block” and “airmail.”

He mentioned focusing on cardio as well to be able to stay sharp during their 10-12 hour competition days. For the full story, click on the video above.

