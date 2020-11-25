Online Originals: Local restaurant sees influx of to-go orders before the holiday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thanksgiving is hours away, and local restaurants have been preparing for weeks to help families put food on their tables.

Jason Jones, the operating partner of Mission BBQ in Jacksonville, said that the Thanksgiving takeout business grows every year. This year, it’s growing in a different way.

Online Originals: Where can I get a hot Thanksgiving meal?

“People are gathering in smaller groups, so that’s a lot more meals,” said Jason Jones, Mission BBQ Jacksonville partner. “Smaller meals but there is a lot more throughout, so this year, definitely, we’ve seen an influx.”

The business opened Sept. 11, 2011, and has been catering holiday meals ever since. The special at Mission is the turkey that workers only prepare once a year.

But according to a Google search, people will be cooking at home, too. Wednesday afternoon “How to cook a turkey” was trending on with over 50,000 searches.

Google shows “How to cook a turkey” is trending.

Parking lots around the area were also crowded with Thanksgiving eve shoppers.

HOW ARE YOU CELEBRATING THE HOLIDAY? VOTE IN A 9OYS POLL HERE!