Online Originals: Local school launches virtual summer camp

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Oak Wood School is launching its virtual summer camp, It is called the horizons

The program IS designed to HELP students outside of the school year focusing on academic excellence.

Kris Arnold Is the Executive Director for Horizons At Oakwood.He says teachers and students will have to work out the kinks first.

“We’re going to soft-launch our virtual start next Wednesday the 17th. In that first couple of days we’re going to make sure the parents and students can access everything and provide feedback if necessary, “said Kris Arnold, Horizons at Oakwood Executive Director

Once logged in, students in second through fifth grade will participate in literacy and math subjects.

STEM initiatives will also be available up until July 31st.

“We always try to provide whatever we can to meet the students where they are on their grade levels and get them to bridge those gaps and make sure they’re on their grade-level reading and that their math skills aren’t all over the place, ”Arnold said.

ABOUT 60 students will be taking part in the virtual program.

“We’ll have a bridge-building activity and we have a micro-farm on campus. Our farmer teacher or Oasis teacher; she’ll teach all the kids how to properly plant,” said Arnold.

Arnold also says this summer is imperative since students have been out of the classroom since March. It gives them an opportunity to stay on track.

“Students over the summer who are engaged in academic activities or even social virtual activities, they lose a lot of what they typically learn throughout the school year. Somewhere between 20 to 30% or if you compound that for summer, eventually you’re a year or two behind,” Arnold added.

Arnold believes programs like these prevent students from falling behind.

“That will give them a great opportunity to get all of these academic content materials and have some of our teachers and volunteers give them enough time to transition back into their school year once August hits,” Arnold said