Online Originals: Local shop owners use Black Friday to ‘catch up’ due to losses from COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. But this year shopping small could make a big impact.

Katrina Carrington, the owner of Unique Bee in Jacksonville, said the day is one for her to play catch-up.

“I know a lot of businesses including my own have been really excited about (Friday),” Carrington said. “We’re just ready to get back out there and recover.”

Carrington said local stores are the backbone of the community. Her shop opened in January and had to close for COVID-19. She said she’s determined to make some sales and serve as many people as possible.

Carrington’s also dealing with a pandemic trend, more people shopping online. She’s letting customers know they can buy from her over the internet or come into the shop.

“Local businesses are here for the community, we give back,” said Dawn Jensen of Chicas Corner, a local boutique.

Jensen said they appreciate the following and that shopping local supports more than just the shop.