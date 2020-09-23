Online Originals: Local teacher seeks to spread positive message across world

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A local teacher is working to spread a message that encourages equality during a pivotal time across the world.

David Ginn is an instructor in Greene County. He has gracefully offered his time to students for 23 years, sharing much more than just his knowledge from books. He is leading his students with the help of his ‘You Choose Love’ movement, which features four traits of a healthy lifestyle: Love, Peace, Hope & Joy.

Ginn has created posters (pictured right) that shed light on awareness of your actions towards others. The initiative began small– solely printing the signs and placing them around his classroom.

From there, other colleagues at the Greene Central High School caught on and asked to join in. With permission from the school’s principal, the posters began to decorate doors, windows, and other locations inside the building.

“And what’s so cool about this message is that it’s so simple, yet you never know what people are going through,” said Ginn in a video update.

The positive feedback sparked a larger idea inside him, driving the teacher to share the initiative world-wide.

Ginn felt there was much more to be done than just reading the signs and preaching the message, so he created a challenge. On his website, YouChooseLove.com, there are two options to download the signs. The goal: to reach one million downloads.

Ginn seeks to spread the initiative around the world. He is encouraging people to print the posters, hang them up, and live by the message. At the very least, he encourages others to download and use them as a personal reminder by setting them as your screensaver.

One million downloads is not the only goal. ‘You Choose Love’ sells merchandise like tee-shirts, mugs, facemasks, etc. with the encouraging message on it as well. He seeks to raise money from the proceeds and donate a portion directly to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

You too can join and follow along. David Ginn provides updates on his journey on the You Choose Love YouTube channel.

To download a poster and learn more about the movement, click here.