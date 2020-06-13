Online Originals: local Trenton church helps community with food bank

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Members of Haughton Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Trenton are using their food drive to fight hunger and help those in need during the COVID crisis.

“Today, we have fruit, we have canned goods, we have meat, and we have everything from A to Z,” said Lisa Greene, volunteer.

Over 3,000 pounds of food was distributed to those picking up.

Michelle Beasley said she is facing hardship. She’s thankful for the help.

“I’m a little handicapped. I don’t have any income. I can’t get out doing nothing, and it’s very good for us,” said Michelle Beasley.

She decided to take advantage of the food assistance after seeing a social media post.

“The ladies at my church put it on their church page and we came out this morning to get what we need,” Beasley said.

The food bank line moved rapidly and conveniently for drivers.

“What’s going on in the world today, a lot of people are not too excited about coming out because they don’t know what they are going to take back with them,in a situation such like this one. When they can get out their cars and they can get to their cars and make it to us,” said Pastor Mitchel Williams, Haughton Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.

Organizers are thankful, too, for the help from volunteers.

“I had five volunteers come up and say Lisa, I just want to follow you. They don’t ask me to pay them or anything,” Greene said.

The church is scheduling future food bank drives. Donations are welcome.