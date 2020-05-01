Online Originals: Local women creating assembly mask making for the community

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) Two local women have banded together a group to make masks for the community.

The women are paying the workers helping make the masks to give people some income during this time.

If you cannot sew, that’s ok! They still need people to cut fabric, iron, and twist nose pieces.

They need as many donations as they can to help complete this project.

Anything from old pillow cases, clothing, scrubs, and any other fabric or elastic is extremely helpful.

Their goal is to keep the whole community safe.

If you want to help you can TEXT Sherissa Hudspeth at (252)-412-6750