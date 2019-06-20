Online Originals: Local youth show their appreciation for La Grange through volunteer work

More than 50 local students spent the last three days volunteering with campus cleanups through the 2nd annual “Change 4 La Grange” program.

Koren Brown is a volunteer and says, because he knows there isn’t a lot of maintenance around the community, he decided to join the program and put in the work himself.

“I think it’s important for kids to come out and show their appreciation and help, Brown said. “Even though there’s a limited amount, it takes a lot of time to clean up schools, especially North Lenoir High School and South Lenoir.”

Organizers say this is also an opportunity to bring both the older and younger residents together, while also making La Grange a better and cleaner community.

“The youth brings energy, so they help bridge the gap,” Tyrone Morgan, President of La Grange Chamber of Commerce, said. ” They give us the energy to make us think and go forward to the things that we do.”

One volunteer says it was important for her to get involved with the program, because she wants adults to know that kids care about the community, too.

“And it’s not just adults who do things, it’s also kids, we need to make sure that people know that it’s not just adults that are good, but it’s also kids who are good,” Fawn Creech said.