Online Originals: Locals help hurricane victims across state lines

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Jones County and the Town of Trenton are no stranger to flooding.

Hurricane Florence left the town underwater in 2018, with many still recovering.

“My house sits across from Trent River, the river rose and came through my house downtown and left through my house to get back into its back.” Pamela Forrester, Trenton

Pamela Forrester decided to lend a helping hand to other hurricane victims in Louisiana who need help now since she knows personally what it’s like. So, she decided to start a water collection.

Forrester’s trailer filled with water and Gatorade is parked at Brock Motor in Trenton collecting more supplies as the days go by.

Later this week, the Marco Patriots Carolina Chapter will be driving it along with meals for about 1,000 people over 15 hours away.

“We plan on staying there from Friday until Tuesday.” Allen Gary, Marco Patriots

Allen Gary with the Marco Patriots says the water and drinking supplies will help immensely.

Seeing kindness run through Jones County after everything they’ve conquered means a lot.