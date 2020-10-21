Online Originals: Martin Co. volunteers build on outdoor project

MARTIN CO. (WNCT) – People in Martin County are volunteering to help complete a new outdoor gathering space in Downtown Williamston by the end of the year. The project is moving forward despite the pandemic.

Many contractors involved in building projects are hitting the pause button on work because of COVID-19, but people in Martin County are hitting play… Because the play’s the thing with Williamston’s new outdoor theater space.

Volunteers from around the county turned out last weekend to clear out this space. It was once home to a theater that burned down. But soon, it will be the center for a number of community activities. The county is asking for sponsors and donors to take part in the building process.Some could adopt a garden, or donate time or money.

The Executive Director of Martin Chamber of Commerce says he’s grateful for all the support given to this project.

Every time I’m in the office I get a call asking, how can I help with something, and this is a project a lot of people are excited about. Chase Conner, Exec. Director Martin County Chamber of Commerce

Chase conner says there are endless opportunities for events in the new theater space, ranging from dances and concerts to outdoor bingo. The project is planned to be done by the end of the year.

