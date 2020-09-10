Online Originals: Martin Community College gives check for Bertie County tornado victims

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C.(WNCT) On Thursday morning, Martin Community College faculty presented Bertie County Commissioner Ron Wesson with a check for the victims of the Bertie County, Morning Road tornado.

The tornado devastated parts of Bertie County just over a month ago, destroying 42 homes, and severely damaging over 90 others.

It left families without anything.

Martin Community College staff and faculty got together to create a GoFundMe page to further help the victims.

Director at Martin CC, Moreen Greene, said, “Part of our mission at MCC, is to build better futures and to serve the community.” So when they saw the opportunity to help, Greene says, they knew they needed to help their neighbors.

The check raised was for $2,551.95.

Bertie County Commissioner Ron Wesson says they have been focusing on 3 areas in order to help victims.

Food, temporary housing, and bills.

He says the most important one, is housing.

Many families Wesson says are living in temporary housing, at hotels, and with family members. He says local leaders want to make sure they can provide homes for these people, and keep them in the community they love so much.

Donations are being collected at the Self-Help Credit Union branch on Granville Street, as well as via PayPal. Donations can also be mailed to the credit union directly or to the county at ATTN: Morning Road Tornado Relief Fund, PO Box 530, Windsor, NC 27983.