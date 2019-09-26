Online Originals: Mattel introduces gender neutral dolls

The company Mattel has introduced to its buyers’ gender-neutral dolls.

The dolls come in six different character options.

These options involve different skin tones and are all fully gender-neutral.

They can be a girl, boy, both, or none of the above.

When purchased, the buyer has options of short or long wigs and clothing items like jeans, skirts, blouses, and tank tops.

The company’s goal is to encourage their buyers to benefit from all dolls, and to be able to express themselves how they see fit.

In the past, the company has been accused of stereotyping women and having a lack of diversity.

Their new line called is “Creative World”, and they’re hoping to appeal to all groups.

Currently, the dolls are selling for $30.

**Photo courtesy Mattel**