Online Originals: Mattel reveals two new Barbies

Mattel unveiled two new Barbies yesterday on Women’s equality day.

Rosa Parks and Sally ride are the newest additions to Barbie’s Inspiring Women series.

Rosa Parks was an American activist during the civil rights movement. She is best known for her role in the Montgomery bus boycott.

Sally Ride is the first woman, and also the youngest American, to travel into space.

The Inspiring Women Series recognizes strong and inspiring women in history who took risks and paved the way for other girls.

Frida Kahlo, Amelia Earhart, and Katherine Johnson are also a part of the series.

The series originally debuted in March 2018, just ahead of International Women’s Day.