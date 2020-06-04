Online Originals: Maysville Elementary retirees celebrated with town parade

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Three teachers retiring from Maysville Elementary School were celebrated town-wide Thursday.

Jackie Collins, Silvia Ervin and Elizabeth Jones have worked in education for over 25 years.

Their retirement comes at a time where teachers and students couldn’t throw a school party, so they got creative.

“We wanted our students to still be able to say goodbye and how much they love them and how much of a difference they made in the Maysville community. Which is why we are holding the parade through town in an effort for those kids that may not attend Maysville elementary but had at some point.” Mandi Gillis, Principal

The parade was led by the Maysville Fire Department, with a retiree on each truck.

Followed by Maysville police, EMS, teachers, students and families.